PE's Gregory Damons proves perseverance is key to success

Local hero seizes the moment in top-flight debut

PREMIUM

Perseverance and hard work were the secrets behind Chippa United’s Gregory Damons’ striking performance in his debut match in the Absa Premiership against Mamelodi Sundowns.



The 24-year-old midfielder’s showing during the Chilli Boys’ 1-1 draw against the league defending champions also earned him the Man of the Match award on the night...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.