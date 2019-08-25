PE's Gregory Damons proves perseverance is key to success
Local hero seizes the moment in top-flight debut
Perseverance and hard work were the secrets behind Chippa United’s Gregory Damons’ striking performance in his debut match in the Absa Premiership against Mamelodi Sundowns.
The 24-year-old midfielder’s showing during the Chilli Boys’ 1-1 draw against the league defending champions also earned him the Man of the Match award on the night...
