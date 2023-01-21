Paterson’s top performer makes most of every opportunity
By Roslyn Baatjies - 21 January 2023
Celso Matroos made sure to use every opportunity offered by Paterson Secondary School to study even if it meant staying at school until after 9pm.
This paid off for the aspiring journalist who obtained five distinctions in the 2022 matric exam, making him his school’s top performer...
Paterson’s top performer makes most of every opportunity
Celso Matroos made sure to use every opportunity offered by Paterson Secondary School to study even if it meant staying at school until after 9pm.
This paid off for the aspiring journalist who obtained five distinctions in the 2022 matric exam, making him his school’s top performer...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend