Your Weekend

Paterson’s top performer makes most of every opportunity

By Roslyn Baatjies - 21 January 2023

Celso Matroos made sure to use every opportunity offered by Paterson Secondary School to study even if it meant staying at school until after 9pm. 

This paid off for the aspiring journalist who obtained five distinctions in the 2022 matric exam, making him his school’s top performer...

