Your Weekend

Molly Blackburn pass rate up as top pupil praised for good marks

21 January 2023
Riaan Marais
News reporter

Molly Blackburn High School is known for making headlines for all the wrong reasons, usually falling among the worst-performing schools in the Kariega district.

But with a 10% increase in its matric results and a hero’s welcome for their top pupil of 2022, the school in KwaNobuhle seeks to rewrite its history...

