Your Weekend

Nelson Mandela Bay coalition stays — for now

DA lands first blow in court battle over MEC’s move to scrap metro’s mayoral system

By Andisa Bonani - 31 December 2022

The Gqeberha high court has ordered that the DA and its coalition partners remain at the helm of Nelson Mandela Bay — for now.  

On the final day of the court year on Friday, judge Avinash Govindjee suspended the implementation of Section 12 of the Municipal Structures Act gazetted by co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Williams on December 12...

