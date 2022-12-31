Nelson Mandela Bay coalition stays — for now
DA lands first blow in court battle over MEC’s move to scrap metro’s mayoral system
By Andisa Bonani - 31 December 2022
The Gqeberha high court has ordered that the DA and its coalition partners remain at the helm of Nelson Mandela Bay — for now.
On the final day of the court year on Friday, judge Avinash Govindjee suspended the implementation of Section 12 of the Municipal Structures Act gazetted by co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Williams on December 12...
