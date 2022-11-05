Nelson Mandela Bay man back home after kidnap hell
Student nurse held hostage, beaten while ransom was negotiated with terrified sister
For three days a young Gqeberha man was tied up, beaten and forced to phone his hysterical sister to negotiate his own ransom after he was kidnapped and held hostage in Johannesburg.
But thankfully the nightmare ordeal ended in tears of joy on Friday afternoon as Divan Visagie, a student nurse at a private hospital in the Bay, embraced his sobbing sister in the arrivals hall of Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport...
Nelson Mandela Bay man back home after kidnap hell
Student nurse held hostage, beaten while ransom was negotiated with terrified sister
News reporter
For three days a young Gqeberha man was tied up, beaten and forced to phone his hysterical sister to negotiate his own ransom after he was kidnapped and held hostage in Johannesburg.
But thankfully the nightmare ordeal ended in tears of joy on Friday afternoon as Divan Visagie, a student nurse at a private hospital in the Bay, embraced his sobbing sister in the arrivals hall of Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend