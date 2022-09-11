Learning curves: get your hooks into the lingo like a good hooker
“Hook” is a word oft heard in media companies. “What’s the hook to this story?” an editor might ask a reporter, meaning: what about the article is relevant, topical, timeous and of wide general public interest?
Hook, however, has dozens of other meanings, and can be hooked on to many other words to create even more meanings...
Learning curves: get your hooks into the lingo like a good hooker
Deputy features editor: Sunday Times
“Hook” is a word oft heard in media companies. “What’s the hook to this story?” an editor might ask a reporter, meaning: what about the article is relevant, topical, timeous and of wide general public interest?
Hook, however, has dozens of other meanings, and can be hooked on to many other words to create even more meanings...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend