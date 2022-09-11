×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Learning curves: get your hooks into the lingo like a good hooker

11 September 2022
Sue de Groot
Deputy features editor: Sunday Times

“Hook” is a word oft heard in media companies. “What’s the hook to this story?” an editor might ask a reporter, meaning: what about the article is relevant, topical, timeous and of wide general public interest?

Hook, however, has dozens of other meanings, and can be hooked on to many other words to create even more meanings...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Two women arrested in Gqeberha after toddler snatched from trolley
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'

Most Read