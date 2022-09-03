×

Your Weekend

Former Bay director Mqulwana hailed as a smart, efficient and ethical official

By Andisa Bonani - 03 September 2022

Hardworking, ethical, and efficient. That is how friends and colleagues described Nimrod Mbuyiseli Mqulwana, a former director in Nelson Mandela Bay’s office of the speaker, who died on Friday last week.

Mqulwana, 68, who was widely respected as a walking encyclopedia on local government, worked for the municipality for almost two decades before retiring in 2020...

