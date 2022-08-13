Activists hail dismissal of Karpowership appeal
But environment minister gives company opportunity to rectify flaws in application
Environmental and social activists have welcomed the latest broadside fired by environment minister Barbara Creecy at the controversial Karpowership floating power proposal, but have questioned why she did not finish the job.
Wildlife and Environment Society Algoa Bay branch chair Gary Koekemoer said Creecy’s dismissal of Karpowershp’s appeal against the mid-2021 rejection of its environmental impact assessment (EIA) was great news, but the society would continue to monitor the issue closely...
Senior Reporter
