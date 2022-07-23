City terminates contract with constructors of IPTS bus shelters
The contract between the metro and Halifax Group, the main contractor for the beleaguered Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) bus shelters, has been terminated.
The multimillion-rand bus shelter project was meant to see eight shelters built to accommodate stops along the route. ..
City terminates contract with constructors of IPTS bus shelters
Politics Reporter
The contract between the metro and Halifax Group, the main contractor for the beleaguered Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) bus shelters, has been terminated.
The multimillion-rand bus shelter project was meant to see eight shelters built to accommodate stops along the route. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend