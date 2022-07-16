×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Stop truck hijack gangs in their tracks

Premium
16 July 2022
Editorial Comment
None

With almost military precision, crime syndicates are wreaking havoc in Nelson Mandela Bay, stealing  pollution-reducing catalytic converter units and anything else they can flog.

These expensive automotive parts, along with alcohol, cigarettes, frozen chicken and nappies, are being targeted by sophisticated syndicates who target trucks carrying these goods...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

A walk through the lives of those left behind after the Marikana tragedy
'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...

Most Read