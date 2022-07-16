×

Your Weekend

Election re-run beckons for Beyers Naudé

Council unlikely to finish term after high court sets aside budget, key appointments

16 July 2022
Siyamtanda Capa
Senior Politics Reporter

It is doubtful that the council in the Dr Beyers Naudé local municipality will finish its term due to political instability — forcing an election rerun.

This is according to co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha after the Makhanda high court set aside the council’s 2022/2023 annual budget, along with the election of a new mayor and chief whip...

