Dumb and dumber — Nelson Mandela Bay water collection point thief copped
By Tremaine van Aardt - 16 July 2022
If every drop counts, perhaps a Gqeberha thief thought he was helping by stealing 32 brass fittings from a communal water collection point in the northern areas.
The incident took place on Thursday evening, just metres from the Bethelsdorp police station, after the brazen 36-year-old, armed with a hammer, got to work on the unfinished communal water point...
