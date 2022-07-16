Desolate Knysna wall comes alive thanks to talented local artists
Drab space where residents once queued for Covid jabs covered in murals celebrating region's wildlife
A wall which once served as a harsh reminder of the Covid-19 pandemic is now home to 79 art pieces from top Knysna artists.
The #kringeinnibos art wall, painted during the Knysna Oyster Festival by 60 artists from Knysna and surrounds, has transformed the vicinity behind the Knysna municipality financial building and town hall...
Garden Route reporter
