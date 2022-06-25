Village Green the place to eat, drink and be merry

Artists, crafters out in force, with entertainers adding to unique atmosphere

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



While the Village Green at the annual National Arts Festival in Makhanda may be smaller this year, visitors can still expect tantalising food, a variety of crafts and entertainment to boot.



After a two-year break due to the pandemic, the Village Green, a staple for the festival, has brought in some new and exciting activities and demonstrations to enjoy...