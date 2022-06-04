Knysna Oyster Festival unveils pearl of an online treasure hunt

Naziziphiwo Buso

Garden Route reporter



As if the delicious oysters were not enough of an invitation to head to the Garden Route next month, the organisers of the Knysna Oyster Festival have added a new element to the jam-packed programme in the form of an interactive treasure hunt.



The fun and games were announced at the official media launch on Friday...