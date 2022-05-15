A WORD IN THE HAND: ZONK

Tooth of the matter is, the biting incident left dents on the dentist

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

Premium Sue de Groot

Deputy features editor: Sunday Times



I write this column in somewhat zonked mode, having just had a tooth extracted and seeking relief from pain in the arms of painkillers and perhaps a very small whiskey.



This, in my fugue state, led me to wonder about the origin and meaning of the word “zonk”...