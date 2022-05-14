×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Nelson Mandela Bay organisations discover fun ways to teach healthy living

By Zamandulo Malonde - 14 May 2022

Nelson Mandela Bay’s community-based organisations gained insight into fun ways to instil good hygienic practices where they work when Clowns Without Borders SA visited Gqeberha for a five-day workshop this week.

This came as parts of the Eastern Cape are continuously faced with a shortage of sanitation facilities...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
Insist on HellermannTyton Cable Ties - HellermannTyton South Africa

Most Read