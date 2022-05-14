Mossel Bay residents in plea for new route after pupil killed
A petition has been launched by Mossel Bay residents to find an alternative entrance to its magistrate’s court following an accident that claimed the life of a young pupil who crashed into the back of her brother’s motorbike.
Norica dos Reis da Silva, 18, was riding her motorbike down Louis Fourie Road on her way to school on Tuesday last week, when she crashed into her 16-year-old brother.’s motorcycle, who washad been riding Ethan da Silva,right in front of her...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.