Convicted cash-in-transit robber claims to have an alibi witness

Sentence proceedings in the trial of four people, including a former Fidelity Security guard, who robbed a cash-in-transit van were delayed on Friday after one of the men requested to have his case reopened.



As proceedings were about to get under way in the Gqeberha high court, advocate Chris Nel, representing Lusanda Ludziya, told the judge that his mandate had been cancelled by Ludziya, and that his former client wanted his case reopened as he now had an alibi witness...