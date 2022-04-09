×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Smuts ready for new challenge with Dolphins

Former Warriors captain bows out after 15 years and almost 15,000 runs

Premium
Amir Chetty
Sports reporter
09 April 2022

After 15 seasons in the green-and-black garb of the Gbets Warriors, all-rounder Jon Jon Smuts will no longer call St George’s Park his home as his contract is set to expire later this month.

Having made more than 400 appearances for the Warriors and Eastern Province spanning a decade-and-a-half, Smuts will swap Gqeberha for the KwaZulu-Natal coastline when he suits up for the Hollywoodbets Dolphins next season...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

'We will take action': President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Diepsloot protests ...
NASA astronaut speaks about spending record breaking 355 days in space

Most Read