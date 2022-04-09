Smuts ready for new challenge with Dolphins
Former Warriors captain bows out after 15 years and almost 15,000 runs
After 15 seasons in the green-and-black garb of the Gbets Warriors, all-rounder Jon Jon Smuts will no longer call St George’s Park his home as his contract is set to expire later this month.
Having made more than 400 appearances for the Warriors and Eastern Province spanning a decade-and-a-half, Smuts will swap Gqeberha for the KwaZulu-Natal coastline when he suits up for the Hollywoodbets Dolphins next season...
