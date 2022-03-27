Plenty of creative activities to keep little ones busy in holidays

The first school holidays of the academic term are here, and you will likely be looking for ways to keep your little ones entertained, so the Weekend Post has made things a little easier for you.

If you love the outdoors, baking or getting creative, there is something on in Nelson Mandela Bay for just about everyone, so look no further:

* Experience some creative holiday fun with A Peace of Art in Main Road, Walmer.

There will be creative workshops on offer weekdays between 10am and noon, or 2pm and 4pm.

Class prices range between R100 and R130.

Bookings are essential on 082-770-9994 or 072-304-0797.

Bring extra money if you feel like a treat from the on-site tuck shop.

* Pikanini Chefs Port Elizabeth in Walmer will be hosting its Under the Sea Holiday Club, giving moms and dads a much-needed break. Classes start on Saturday and run through to April 4.

Yummy goodies such as Under the Sea biscuits, sausage rolls, mini cakes, pizza, doughnuts, ham and cheese tarts, cupcakes and bagels are just some of the goodies your children will learn how to make, depending on which class you choose to join.

The cost is R200 a child, including a snack and bottled water.

For more information and to book, contact Nelia on 076-138-1487.

* Animals in Wonderland, an educational and wildlife sanctuary in Crockarts Hope, will be hosting a holiday club for the more adventurous child on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

For half day, between 8am and 2pm, the cost is R250 a child, while it is R350 for children attending for the full day (8am to 5pm).

Depending on which day you choose to attend, you will be learning about lizards, parrots and owls, while additional fun activities include target shooting, tie-dyeing and a marshmallow bonfire.

Breakfast, lunch and a snack will be served.

To book, contact Jeru on 074-824-3962 or jeru@animalsinwonderland.co.za.

* Splash Waterworld at Kings Beach will be open daily between 10am and 4.30pm until April 4, weather depending.

The water park offers a super tube, river ride, speed slide, kids super tube, kids speed slide and kids stuka.

Contact 073-238-6364 or visit www.splashwaterworldpe.co.za for more information. Parental supervision is required.

* Spend some wholesome family time together at the Sards Market on Sardinia Bay Road between 9am and 1pm on Saturday. Entry is free.

* For the younger ones, Messy Time offers messy play sessions to develop fine motor skills, hand-eye co-ordination and creativity.

Classes run Mondays to Fridays from 10am to 3pm, and Saturdays from 10am to 1pm.

The cost is R70 per child for 45 minutes of play.

Call or WhatsApp Celeste on 069-536-4877 for more information or to book.

* My Magic Words in Lovemore Heights will be hosting a variety of classes during the school holidays, ranging from sand art to slime making, and music and dance performances.

Some classes are free, while paid-for classes vary between R40 and R175.

Bookings are essential by contacting Nicola on 076-982-6481.

The centre also has a variety of used and new books to be enjoyed.

* Other must-dos include Homeleigh Farm Yard petting zoo, the Norm Hudlin Trails for hiking, mountain biking and rock finding, and Van Stadens Flower Reserve and Sacramento Hiking Trail for the adventure seeker.