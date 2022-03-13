Ex-laywer’s doodling brings a smile to the Garden Route
Some people bring smiles to the world and retired international advocate, artist and cartoonist Pieter Kruger is one of those special folk.
Buffalo Bay boasts his artistic prowess on a prominent wall in the ilk of Dutch artist MC Escher, who is famous for creating tessellations...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.