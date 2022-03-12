DoP leader wants meeting with Nelson Mandela Bay mayor, manager on removal of councillors

Defenders of the People (DoP) president Rufus Mphahlele hopes to meet Bay mayor Eugene Johnson and acting city manager Noxolo Nqwazi to discuss the process required to remove the party’s two councillors from the council.



Mphahlele visited the city on Friday and addressed party members at the Algoa community hall to give details on the expulsion from the party of councillors Tukela Zumani and Florence Hermaans...