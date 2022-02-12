Schoenies retirement village applies for liquor licence

Premium By Siyamtanda Capa -

Fed up with being dry all year round, residents of the Sappershoek retirement village in Gqeberha want to have alcohol within reach should any of them need a drink.



And so the oldies with a zest for life have applied for a liquor licence to allow for booze sales from the hall and gaming room of the village’s Schoenmakerskop premises ..