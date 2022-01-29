DA-led Beyers Naudé coalition on ropes

Minor party replaces councillor, raising prospect of ANC takeover

By Yolanda Paezweni -

The DA’s ruling coalition in the Dr Beyers Naudé municipality hangs in the balance because the Compatriots of SA (CSA) has expelled its lone councillor.



Laughton Hoffman was elected to represent the party as its number one PR councillor and the CSA teamed up with the DA and FF+ to take control of the municipality...