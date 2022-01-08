‘Oom Jan’ celebrates 117th birthday with a skip and a jump

By Naziziphiwo Buso

Jan Steenberg is believed to be one of the oldest people in SA — if not the world — and you will be forgiven for doing a double take when he walks past you with a skip and a jump.



“Oom Jan”, as he is affectionately known, was born on December 31 1904 and has an ID document to prove it...