‘KwaNobuhle Overcast’ author scoops award
A quality inspector by day and an award-winning author in his past time, a KwaNobuhle resident recently scooped another national award for his creativity.
Ayanda Billie, 46, a former master’s graduate in creative writing from Rhodes University, has secured a second award after the publishing of his second poetry book, KwaNobuhle Overcast...
