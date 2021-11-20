‘KwaNobuhle Overcast’ author scoops award

A quality inspector by day and an award-winning author in his past time, a KwaNobuhle resident recently scooped another national award for his creativity.



Ayanda Billie, 46, a former master’s graduate in creative writing from Rhodes University, has secured a second award after the publishing of his second poetry book, KwaNobuhle Overcast...