A WORD IN THE HAND: SHOT

Oh shoot! Bite the bullet, you big shot

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

Deputy features editor: Sunday Times



It might seem in poor taste to talk about metaphors involving firearms after the misfiring of a prop gun that mystifyingly contained live ammo, but that terrible incident is not the target of this column.



It was not the film-set tragedy, but rather an unusually well-worded press release that shot shooting to the top of my mind. ..