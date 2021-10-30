A WORD IN THE HAND: SHOT
Oh shoot! Bite the bullet, you big shot
A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd
It might seem in poor taste to talk about metaphors involving firearms after the misfiring of a prop gun that mystifyingly contained live ammo, but that terrible incident is not the target of this column.
It was not the film-set tragedy, but rather an unusually well-worded press release that shot shooting to the top of my mind. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.