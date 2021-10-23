More than four decades of teaching and still going strong

Bertram High English department head refused to abandon her matrics despite enforced retirement

Premium By Devon Koen -

Despite officially retiring in September after more than four decades of teaching, Bertram High head of English Eugene Snayer has opted to stay on and help her pupils prepare for their final exams.



Snayer, who turned 65 on September 12, said she had no choice but to retire as the “system would kick me out”...