IN THE GARGEN | Bougainvillea — a year-round fiesta of colour

Grow a combination of colours together for a stunning affect or simply use them to add splashes of cheery brightness to your landscape

Premium By Julia Smith -

Those picture perfect postcard scenes depicting quaint whitewashed houses with azure blue-painted doors and window frames all festooned with brightly coloured bougainvilleas always make you wish you were on holiday.



If your garden can promise plenty of warm sunlight with well-draining soil and mild winter temperatures you, too, may add a touch of holiday to your landscape...