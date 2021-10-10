Food-wine pairing dinner at Victorian Hacklewood Hill recalls ‘bygone era’, pre-lockdown

And there’s the heavy linen, candles, flowers, silver cutlery, discreet-but-attentive service, beautiful plating that adds to the enjoyment of food you haven’t cooked yourself — all those small elements that add up to making leaving home worthwhile and a special treat.

The particular occasion was a food-wine pairing dinner at Hacklewood Hill in Walmer with Jordan Wines’ general manager Jacques Steyn and a five-course menu created by chef Natasha Smith to pair with a range of the Stellenbosch estate’s wines.

Hacklewood House was built in 1898, when Walmer was a remote village on the outskirts of Port Elizabeth (now Gqeberha), as a country retreat for a prosperous family who would pack up their household in town and travel for a day over gravel tracks by ox-wagon to reach their holiday home.

It’s intriguing to think that their journey would take 10 minutes by car today and that this historic home, now in the middle of suburbia, still provides a retreat from the city life of today.

One of the most distinctive aspects of Jordan, Steyn said, was that its amphitheatre-like geography had north, east, west and south aspect slopes all on one farm, allowing the planting of a wide variety of grapes, each on its best-suited site to express the estate’s “synergy of soil and soul” philosophy.

Dinner opened with a delicate smoked chicken vol au vent, paired well with Jordan Chameleon Rosé 2020, a Merlot-Syrah with a definite pink colour, body and depth of flavour — no insipid blushing wine here, and a fresh and lively wake-up for the palate.

Steyn said Chameleon, all priced at R85, was Jordan’s “lifestyle range” meant for easy drinking around the pool or braai, and they certainly offer some of the best value for quality around.

The slight creaminess from four to six months on the lees of Cold Fact Sauvignon Blanc 2020 (R125) worked a treat with the sharper vinaigrette, tomato and sauce verde flavours of Prawn Ceviche, balancing the seafood richness and the freshness of the wine.

Jordan’s “golden thread” was freshness and liveliness, Steyn said, with cellar techniques gentle and delicate to preserve freshness and make wines with longevity that were also drinkable now and particularly enjoyable with food.

That quality came through in the wines served with the two meat courses — Jordan Barrel Fermented Chardonnay 2019 (R210), matured on the lees for nine months and blended with a small tank-fermented component for freshness, a favourite pairing of the night with slow-roasted pork.

Rich and voluptuous with fresh citrus flavours, the fruitiness and creaminess of the wine was a hit with the rich melt-in-the-mouth pork, balancing the crunch of fresh apple slivers and the intense savouriness of chef Smith’s inspired smoked apple jelly beads dotting the plate.