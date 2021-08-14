Our hands are clean, say Bitou officials embroiled in bribery row
Two senior Bitou municipal officials placed on 10 days’ special leave after being accused of demanding bribes in a R33.5m housing contract, have denied any wrongdoing, saying the allegations are a fabrication.
Municipal manager Lonwabo Ngoqo and community services director Thozamile Sompani were placed on special leave on Thursday by acting mayor Sandiso Gcabayi...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.