Our hands are clean, say Bitou officials embroiled in bribery row

Two senior Bitou municipal officials placed on 10 days’ special leave after being accused of demanding bribes in a R33.5m housing contract, have denied any wrongdoing, saying the allegations are a fabrication.



Municipal manager Lonwabo Ngoqo and community services director Thozamile Sompani were placed on special leave on Thursday by acting mayor Sandiso Gcabayi...