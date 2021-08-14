Your Weekend

Our hands are clean, say Bitou officials embroiled in bribery row

Naziziphiwo Buso Digital reporter 14 August 2021

Two senior Bitou municipal officials placed on 10 days’ special leave after being accused of demanding bribes in a R33.5m housing contract, have denied any wrongdoing, saying the allegations are a fabrication.

Municipal manager Lonwabo Ngoqo and community services director Thozamile Sompani were placed on special leave on Thursday by acting mayor Sandiso Gcabayi...

