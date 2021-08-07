Walmer township residents fearing for their lives
Top provincial detectives deployed to investigate recent spate of apparent ‘hit’ murders
Top provincial detectives have been deployed to Walmer township after a string of apparent “hit’ murders have rocked the area over the past two months, leaving residents living in fear.
The area has been identified as a hotspot territory due to a surge in gun-related murders, with the latest occurring on Tuesday when two men were found shot dead not far from each other, but in separate incidents...
