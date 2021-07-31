Eighteen and legal — for the jab
Gone are the days when the excitement of turning 18 meant legally being able to buy booze and get a driver’s licence.
Nowadays, 18-year-olds are elated about the prospect of being vaccinated against Covid-19...
Gone are the days when the excitement of turning 18 meant legally being able to buy booze and get a driver’s licence.
Nowadays, 18-year-olds are elated about the prospect of being vaccinated against Covid-19...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.