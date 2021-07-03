Cook up tasty goodness free from the sea

There is so much tasty goodness you can cook up from the coast, says forager Lindy Taverner who delights in using ingredients harvested free from the sea.



Sea lettuce, or ulva, for example is a bright green seaweed you can eat raw in salads, use as a garnish, chop finely and add to salad dressings, or run through rice...