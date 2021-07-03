Cook up tasty goodness free from the sea
There is so much tasty goodness you can cook up from the coast, says forager Lindy Taverner who delights in using ingredients harvested free from the sea.
Sea lettuce, or ulva, for example is a bright green seaweed you can eat raw in salads, use as a garnish, chop finely and add to salad dressings, or run through rice...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.