Century-old mansion The Aloes up for sale at R6.2m

Ghosts may linger among original imported fittings and fixtures of Park Drive home

The owner of the Edwardian-style mansion The Aloes, in Park Drive, is not ruling out the possibility of ghosts lingering in the corridors of the three-generation family home, but she hopes its ghoulish features will attract the attention of buyers as it hits the market with a multimillion-rand price tag.



The double-storey house, which is a declared heritage site, was designed by Jones & McWilliams Architects in 1911 and completed in 1913 for Oscar Bracht. ..