Gqeberha teacher in sex text trouble — again
Leander Oosthuizen, 38, accused of sending inappropriate WhatsApp messages to two pupils at DF Malherbe
A teacher accused of sending inappropriate WhatsApp messages to two pupils at DF Malherbe High School resigned on Friday — seven years after he was fired from another Gqeberha school for a similar offence.
Leander Oosthuizen, 38, also faces two counts of sexual assault after the matter was reported to the Walmer police on Monday last week...
