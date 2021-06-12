Gqeberha teacher in sex text trouble — again

Leander Oosthuizen, 38, accused of sending inappropriate WhatsApp messages to two pupils at DF Malherbe

A teacher accused of sending inappropriate WhatsApp messages to two pupils at DF Malherbe High School resigned on Friday — seven years after he was fired from another Gqeberha school for a similar offence.



Leander Oosthuizen, 38, also faces two counts of sexual assault after the matter was reported to the Walmer police on Monday last week...