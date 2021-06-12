Analysts say party controlled from the top

EFF move to dissolve regional structures 'had to be done'

While the EFF says dissolving regional structures for failing to elect new leaders by the end of May had to be done, political analysts believe the move points to a party centrally controlled.



Julius Malema and his central command team (CCT) dissolved all EFF regional structures this week after they failed to meet the 90% threshold to go to elective conferences...