Sisulu pledges to fight for Nelson Mandela Bay drought funding
Bay facing disaster as dams almost empty, little rain forecast
Water affairs minister Lindiwe Sisulu will go cap-in-hand to finance counterpart Tito Mboweni in a bid to secure critical funding for Nelson Mandela Bay to counter the effects of the drought.
Sisulu was in the Bay on Friday to get a better understanding of the challenges facing the metro and how her department could support the municipality...
