Andile Lungisa ordered to pay Kayser R844,000 after water jug assault

PREMIUM

No matter how hard he tried, Nelson Mandela Bay DA councillor Rano Kayser said, he could not escape the incident that left him bleeding during a council meeting in October 2016 — and it was for this reason he wanted Andile Lungisa to pay up.



On Friday, judge Elna Revelas granted an order for Lungisa to pay Kayser R844,000 for the pain and suffering the former ANC councillor caused when he smashed a glass water jug over Kayser’s head in front of their peers...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.