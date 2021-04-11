Long lockdown takes its toll on children
Lack of exercise affecting youngsters mentally and physically, experts say
More than a year of living under lockdown has had an adverse effect on children and young teens who are experiencing the impact of less exercise, both physically and mentally.
The Covid-19 pandemic dramatically restricted outdoor activities and sports that would usually take place on school grounds...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.