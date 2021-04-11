Your Weekend

Long lockdown takes its toll on children

Lack of exercise affecting youngsters mentally and physically, experts say

By Raahil Sain - 11 April 2021

More than a year of living under lockdown has had an adverse effect on children and young teens who are experiencing the impact of less exercise, both physically and mentally.

The Covid-19 pandemic dramatically restricted outdoor activities and sports that would usually take place on school grounds...

