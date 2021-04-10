Cynical ploys expose service failures

When President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the Eastern Cape this week, we were treated to a precursor of what we will see in the months leading to the 2021 municipal elections.



During a stakeholder engagement in Gqudesi village in Fort Beaufort, Ramaphosa heard how villagers had been without water for days — but suddenly taps were flowing just in time for his visit...

