Cynical ploys expose service failures

Editorial Comment None 10 April 2021

When President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the Eastern Cape this week, we were treated to a precursor of what we will see in the months leading to the 2021 municipal elections.

During a stakeholder engagement in Gqudesi village in Fort Beaufort, Ramaphosa heard how villagers had been without water for days — but suddenly taps were flowing just in time for his visit...

