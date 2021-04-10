Cynical ploys expose service failures
When President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the Eastern Cape this week, we were treated to a precursor of what we will see in the months leading to the 2021 municipal elections.
During a stakeholder engagement in Gqudesi village in Fort Beaufort, Ramaphosa heard how villagers had been without water for days — but suddenly taps were flowing just in time for his visit...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.