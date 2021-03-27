Gqeberha pubs slowly recovering from lockdown blows
Recovery has been slow, but pubs and clubs in Gqeberha are steadily finding their feet after being throttled by lockdown regulations.
While restaurateurs say there is still a long way to go before they can breathe easily, all agree that business has improved greatly in recent weeks...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.