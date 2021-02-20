Three days later, first health workers to get J&J Covid jab feel fine
‘We haven’t grown any feathers’
“We haven’t grown extra limbs — and yes, we are just fine after receiving the Janssen vaccine.”
Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has come out with a list of side-effects and reactions to the jabs, allowing the public to weigh up the pros and cons before deciding whether to get vaccinated...
