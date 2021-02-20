Your Weekend

Open-water swimmers dive in on the Sunshine Coast

Fast-growing sport attracts adventure lovers of all ages

By Gillian McAinsh - 20 February 2021

Going to the beach and splashing in the shallows is an easy pleasure on the Sunshine Coast, but today there are more and more swimmers zipping up wetsuits and heading out further than they’ve ever been, into the deep blue sea.

It’s a full-body aqua-massage where each dormant muscle is gently woken up and made to feel intensely, gorgeously alive...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Dizi Africa - Valentine's Day
Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...

Most Read

X