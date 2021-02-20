Open-water swimmers dive in on the Sunshine Coast

Fast-growing sport attracts adventure lovers of all ages

Going to the beach and splashing in the shallows is an easy pleasure on the Sunshine Coast, but today there are more and more swimmers zipping up wetsuits and heading out further than they’ve ever been, into the deep blue sea.



It’s a full-body aqua-massage where each dormant muscle is gently woken up and made to feel intensely, gorgeously alive...

