What’s brewing behind Zuma and Malema’s little tea party?
It was four years ago when the EFF referred to then president Jacob Zuma as a constitutional delinquent. It was at the height of the party’s push for Zuma’s demise. History has taught us that there are no permanent friends and foes in politics.
Just on Friday, EFF leader Julius Malema met with the very man who only a couple of years ago he seemingly despised, spending years gunning for his removal...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.