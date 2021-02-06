Falling out of love during an engagement
Falling in and out of love is not uncommon. In fact very often, when you fall in love, you have to expect that at some point, you will fall out of love. To expect that you remain in love “till death do you part” is a display of inexperience and immaturity in our view. This is because what people generally call “love” in being “in love” is really an emotional experience that’s overshadowed by romantic feelings and sexual attraction.
Romantic love is the weakest foundation to build marriage on. You simply can’t marry someone just because you’re in love with them. Long-lasting and happy marriages are built on the foundations of a shared purpose, common value-system and relatively equal maturity levels between the two partners. Commitment to one another with these three pillars as a foundation, will cause true love to be born after a while...
