Eastern Cape artist Phumla Citeko highlights new jazz sound

Latest release bound to her love of nature

PREMIUM

Growing up in Uitenhage and New Brighton, veteran artist Phumla Citeko loved to listen to music of all genres — but African jazz and gospel were her favourites.



She sang from an early age, joining the Mngcunube Primary School choir and Assemblies of God Sunday School choir at the age of seven. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.