East Cape treasure lost forever?

MEC vows to save historic old Harbour Board building stripped by vandals and left to rot

With all windows bricked up from the inside, Port Elizabeth’s old Harbour Board building — regarded as one of the finest examples of Art Nouveau architecture in SA — has been left to decay after being stripped since being vacated.



Most of the brass doorknobs, rods, plates, gold-plated taps, backing strips, fireplace surrounds and chandeliers have been stolen from the Fleming Street building...

