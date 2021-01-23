East Cape treasure lost forever?
MEC vows to save historic old Harbour Board building stripped by vandals and left to rot
With all windows bricked up from the inside, Port Elizabeth’s old Harbour Board building — regarded as one of the finest examples of Art Nouveau architecture in SA — has been left to decay after being stripped since being vacated.
Most of the brass doorknobs, rods, plates, gold-plated taps, backing strips, fireplace surrounds and chandeliers have been stolen from the Fleming Street building...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.