Langa Massacre victims’ families gear up to boycott event
Empty promises cause severe distress for those left behind
The families of those killed and others who survived the 1985 Langa Massacre have vowed to boycott the 2021 annual commemorative event as failed promises continue to pile up from the provincial government.
Some of the promises made over the years include the provision of houses and jobs to the families who lost relatives that fateful day...
